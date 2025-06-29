Hamas: ceasefire conditions report completely false

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Sunday, Hamas denounced recent media claims about its alleged conditions for a ceasefire in Gaza as a “blatant fabrication” that misrepresents its official stance and serves Israeli interests.

In a statement, the Palestinian group denied the details circulated by Sky News Arabia—which cited an unnamed Palestinian source—describing them as “completely unfounded.” The report claimed Hamas demanded guarantees to protect its political leadership abroad, safeguard external assets, and secure a role in post-war Gaza.

“These lies contradict our clear, public positions,” Hamas said, asserting that its “demands are never conveyed through anonymous leaks," and accusing the outlet of fueling incitement against the Palestinian resistance and attempting to distract from ongoing Israeli military operations.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, who previously predicted an agreement could be reached within a week, called on Sunday for an immediate halt to the fighting. “MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!! DJT,” he wrote on Truth Social.

The comments come as Israeli bombardment of the Strip continues unabated. Since October 7, 2023, Israeli strikes have killed 56,412 people in Gaza, including 18,000 children and 12,400 women, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.