43 Palestinians killed in Gaza as Netanyahu vows intense offensive

Shafaq News/ At least 43 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Monday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed plans to escalate ground operations in the enclave.

“The new offensive will be intense,” Netanyahu declared, pledging that Israeli forces would maintain a sustained presence on the ground—not just strike and withdraw—in order to dismantle Hamas. He added that civilians would be relocated “for their safety,” though no further details were provided.

Netanyahu also reiterated support for an official investigation into the October 7 Hamas attack, but maintained that any inquiry should wait until the war ends. “Army officers cannot be concerned with legal defense while in the middle of a war.”

Israel resumed full-scale operations on March 18, ending a ceasefire and prisoner exchange that had held on January 19. Since then, attacks have intensified, with women and children comprising the majority of casualties.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said over 52,560 Palestinians have been killed and 118,610 injured since the war began in October 2023.

While Israel presses ahead with its military campaign, Hamas has proposed a five-year truce that includes the release of all hostages, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, an end to the blockade, and the reopening of reconstruction corridors.