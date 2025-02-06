Netanyahu presents plan in Washington to end Gaza war, exile Hamas leaders

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has presented a plan in Washington to end the war in Gaza by securing the release of senior Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the exile of top Hamas leaders, Axios reported.

Netanyahu proposed extending the first phase of the ongoing hostage deal to facilitate the release of additional captives, according to US officials cited by Axios. As part of the second phase, Netanyahu seeks to pressure Hamas to relinquish control of Gaza and send its senior leadership into exile abroad. In return, Israel would agree to end the war and free Palestinian prisoners who were previously excluded from the initial deal.

The Israeli prime minister aims to strengthen ties with Washington following tensions under the previous administration over the war in Gaza.

A ceasefire remains in place in Gaza, and negotiations on the second phase of the agreement are expected to commence this week.