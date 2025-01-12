Biden and Netanyahu expected to reach Gaza agreement before Trump’s inauguration

Shafaq News/ US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that President Joe Biden is expected to discuss with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu negotiations regarding a hostage deal in Gaza and a ceasefire.

This comes after Israel announced the dispatch of a delegation, led by the head of the Mossad, to Qatar to continue discussions on a ceasefire agreement and the exchange of prisoners in Gaza.

Sullivan told CNN, "We are very close to a Gaza deal, but we are not there yet... It’s possible this could be completed before January 20 (the date of Donald Trump’s inauguration), but I cannot confirm that."

Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Israel to push for the completion of a truce deal before Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Israeli Prime Minister office said on Saturday that Netanyahu met with the US envoy, and following the meeting, sent a senior-level delegation to Qatar to advance the talks toward a ceasefire agreement.

Witkoff arrived in Israel after visiting Qatar.

Axios reported according to a senior Israeli official that the envoy "sent a message to Qatar, expressing a desire to see a deal within days."

Another Israeli official confirmed to the US outlet that Witkoff emphasized during his talks in Israel the necessity of reaching an agreement before the inauguration day.

Earlier, Qatar confirmed that talks regarding a ceasefire in Gaza are ongoing "at a technical level."

Efforts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and secure the release of Israelis held in Gaza since October 7, 2023, were resumed in recent weeks ahead of Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Earlier, Trump had warned that "hell" would descend upon the Middle East if the Israeli prisoners held by Hamas were not released by January 20.