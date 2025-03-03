Hamas accuses Israel of agreement violations, cites numerous breaches

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Hamas accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, claiming these "violations" demonstrate Israel's intent to undermine the deal and avoid fulfilling its obligations.

In a statement, Hamas charged Israel with not adhering to the ceasefire terms since they came into effect on January 19, pointing to continued violations in several areas, including humanitarian aid, housing, field operations, gunfire, delays in the release of prisoners, and the closure of border crossings.

Hamas emphasized that Israel has prevented the entry of 50 fuel trucks per day as stipulated in the agreement, allowing only 978 trucks over 42 days, or 23 trucks per day. Additionally, Israel has obstructed the entry of heavy machinery to clear rubble and essential medical supplies for hospital rehabilitation, while also continuing to block the Rafah crossing and halting the resumption of goods movement.

On the ground, Hamas reported that Israeli forces continued to advance beyond agreed-upon withdrawal lines, particularly in the Philadelphia Corridor, exceeding the agreed distance by 300 to 500 meters, resulting in casualties.

Furthermore, Israeli aircraft continued to fly during restricted periods, causing 962 violations, including attacks on civilians, gunfire, and repeated shelling.

The Palestinian movement also accused Israel’s government of delaying the release of Palestinian prisoners at all stages, despite the agreement mandating their release within one hour after handing over occupation detainees. The statement noted that Israel had refused to release the final batch of 600 prisoners from the first stage and even forced some released detainees to wear clothes bearing Nazi and racist symbols.

Hamas held Israel fully responsible for delaying the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and warned that continued violations could jeopardize the future of the ceasefire.

The movement called on the international community and mediators to "pressure Israel to comply with the terms of the agreement, advance to the second phase, and move toward a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza,” emphasizing the need to provide humanitarian aid and lift the blockade on the besieged enclave.

Hamas further stated that any attempts by Israel to evade its commitments or alter the agreement would constitute a clear violation of international accords, holding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for any potential escalation.

The statement concluded by asserting that the only way to secure the release of detainees is through full adherence to the agreement and immediate negotiations for the second phase, warning that international peace and stability were at risk due to unconditional US support for Israel and the global silence over Israel’s ongoing violations.