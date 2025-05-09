Washington warns Israel: No Gaza surprises before Trump arrives

Shafaq News/ The United States has urged Israel to refrain from launching a large-scale military operation in Gaza, favoring a ceasefire instead, as President Donald Trump prepares for a high-stakes visit to the region, Israeli media reported on Friday.

According to the Hebrew-language daily Maariv, Washington delivered a blunt message to Israeli leaders: “Do not surprise us before Trump’s arrival.” Citing unnamed government officials, the report indicated that the White House is working to avoid an escalation that could derail Trump’s upcoming diplomatic agenda.

Sources further suggested that if Trump personally proposes a ceasefire, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could find it politically difficult to resist. One official told Maariv that rejecting such a move “may become nearly impossible,” while others speculated that Trump may use his visit to present a broader peace initiative—one viewed by several members of Netanyahu’s coalition as politically sensitive.

Meanwhile, a senior official criticized delays in Gaza operations, stating, “The government has wasted time—it may now be too late to launch a ground offensive before Trump arrives.”

Additional reports suggested that Trump is considering unveiling a regional peace proposal during his visit, a move that could place additional diplomatic pressure on Israel. A diplomatic source warned that rejecting the initiative could leave Israel isolated, asserting, “If Israel does not move forward with the US on a Gaza deal, it will be left alone.”

These developments come amid signs of rising tension between Washington and Tel Aviv over the war’s trajectory. On Thursday, Trump reportedly severed direct contact with Prime Minister Netanyahu, following concerns from his inner circle that the Israeli PM had been “manipulating” him.