Al-Sadr’s PSM bars use of former members in next Iraqi government

Shafaq News– Najaf

The Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), led by Muqtada Al-Sadr, warned on Sunday against any attempt to “associate its name” with Iraq’s next government through the nomination of former affiliates, reaffirming its boycott of the political process.

In a statement, Salih Mohammed Al-Iraqi, a close aide to Al-Sadr, said there were “malicious attempts by the ruling group” to inject the Sadrist label into the upcoming cabinet by proposing figures who previously belonged to the movement, a move he said was “forbidden.”

بسمه تعالىإن هناك محاولات خبـ،،،ــيثة من الثلة الحاكمة لزجّ إسمنا في تشكيلة حكومتهم ولو من خلال ترشيح شخصيات كانت تنتمي لنا سابقاً..وهو أمر ممنوع لن نسكت عنه.. لا لكونهم قد إنشقوا أو طردوا فحسب، بل لكونهم يريدون نشر الإيحاءات بأن الحكومة القادمة (تيارية) أو (صدرية) فتقع كل… pic.twitter.com/f34YpXKaug — وزير القائد - صالح محمد العراقي (@salih_m_iraqi) January 11, 2026

The movement’s stance toward all candidates remains unchanged “as long as they come from your camp,” he added, referring to the Shiite Coordination Framework, which has stepped up talks to name a prime minister as parliament’s largest bloc following the November 2025 elections. Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing arrangement, the premiership is reserved for a Shiite figure, the speakership for Sunnis, and the presidency for Kurds.

Since 2022, Al-Sadr has boycotted elections and rejected calls to return, conditioning any political comeback on the dissolution of armed factions, the surrender of weapons to the state, and a broad anti-corruption campaign. Ahead of the 2025 vote, he also urged supporters to shun former loyalists who ran for office against his directives.

