PSM blocks ‘corrupt politicians’ from al-Sadr guesthouse

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraq’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM - Sadrist), led by Muqtada al-Sadr, on Sunday barred officials from entering al-Sadr guesthouse at the Shalamcheh border crossing.

Shafaq News’ correspondent in Basra reported that senior members of Saraya al-Salam, the armed wing of the Movement, and other Sadrist leaders hung a banner at the entrance reading, “The guesthouse of the honorable al-Sadr family does not welcome corrupt politicians.”

PSM officials described the action as a stand against the political rehabilitation of “disgraced figures,” insisting that “any location bearing the al-Sadr name must be protected from opportunistic visits that lack accountability or national substance.”