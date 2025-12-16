Iraqi Saraya Al-Salam closes offices in Basra, Wasit

2025-12-16T20:46:57+00:00

Shafaq News – Najaf

Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr ordered a six-month freeze of Saraya Al-Salam’s activities and the closure of its offices in the provinces of Basra and Wasit.

In a directive addressed to the group’s commander, Tahseen Al-Hamidawi, Al-Sadr instructed that the suspension would remain in place pending a review of measures to address “ongoing misconduct,” adding that the decision applies regardless of whether the violations were committed internally or by third parties.

The group was formed in 2014 to protect Shiite holy sites amid the ISIS offensive, drawing largely from former members of the Mahdi Army, which fought US forces in Iraq after 2003.

