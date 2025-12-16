Iraqi Saraya Al-Salam closes offices in Basra, Wasit

Shafaq News – Najaf

Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr ordered a six-month freeze of Saraya Al-Salam’s activities and the closure of its offices in the provinces of Basra and Wasit.

In a directive addressed to the group’s commander, Tahseen Al-Hamidawi, Al-Sadr instructed that the suspension would remain in place pending a review of measures to address “ongoing misconduct,” adding that the decision applies regardless of whether the violations were committed internally or by third parties.

بسمه تعالىعلى الأخ العزيز تحسين الحميداوي.. تجميد السرايا وغلق المقرات في كل من البصرة والكوت ولمدة ستة أشهر.. لحين النظر في وضع حلّ للخروقات والإساءة المتكررة لسمعة المجاهـ،،ـدين في سرايا السلام ولو كان من طرف ثالث.فسمعتهم أهمّ عندي من وجودهموسلامي لكل الاخوة الأحبة من… pic.twitter.com/tllhyVNIR0 — سرايا السلام - مديرية الإعلام المركزي (@Centralmedia_d) December 16, 2025

The group was formed in 2014 to protect Shiite holy sites amid the ISIS offensive, drawing largely from former members of the Mahdi Army, which fought US forces in Iraq after 2003.