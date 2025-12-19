Kurdish creator showcases Iraq’s hidden destinations

Shafaq News – Erbil

A Kurdish content creator from Erbil has gained wide attention for documenting lesser-known areas of central and southern Iraq, using digital platforms to present a different picture of the country to audiences in the Kurdistan Region.

Saman Omar, who travels by car and films his journeys using a mobile phone, has built a large following by visiting remote, neglected, or rarely covered locations across Iraq. His content focuses on abandoned sites, little-known archaeological areas, marshlands, deserts, and rural communities, rather than traditional tourist destinations.

Omar told Shafaq News that many of his trips are spontaneous, a feature that has become central to his online identity. He explained that he often decides to travel without prior planning, documenting the experience as it unfolds, including local food, landscapes, and daily life.

Mahmoud Omar, who has accompanied Saman on several trips, said the project aims to document Iraq’s environmental and social diversity rather than simply produce digital content. He noted that many of the places visited are described as “unusual” because of their geography or historical background, which has drawn strong interest among Kurdish audiences.

“He does not just show images,” Mahmoud said. “He conveys the atmosphere of each place in Kurdish, which has helped reduce the sense of distance between the Kurdistan Region and southern Iraq.”

Saman Omar pointed out that his videos seek to introduce Kurdish audiences to everyday life in central and southern Iraq, with an emphasis on human interaction rather than political narratives. He added that his content highlights hospitality and shared social traits across regions, and that several of his videos have been viewed millions of times.

Engagement data from his accounts on TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook indicate growing interest among young people in the Kurdistan Region in learning more about Iraq’s geography and internal diversity.

According to followers and fellow travelers, some of the locations featured in Omar’s videos have later attracted photographers and independent travelers, contributing to increased interest in domestic tourism and cross-regional travel within Iraq.