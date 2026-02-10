Iraq among fastest-growing Arab populations in 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked among the fastest-growing Arab countries by population in 2026, recording an annual increase of 2.1%, according to the World Population Review.

The figures released on Tuesday placed Iraq seventh regionally, ahead of several Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates at 2.02%, Bahrain at 1.96%, and Qatar at 1.85%.

The country’s total population is estimated at about 48 million in 2026, with the median age at around 21 years, according to demographic estimates.

Syria topped the Arab list with the highest population growth rate at 3.33% in 2026, followed by Somalia at 3.31% and Oman at 3.22%. Sudan ranked fourth at 3.14%, Yemen fifth at 2.84%, and Mauritania sixth at 2.75%. Iraq’s 2.1% growth rate placed it ahead of several wealthier Gulf states experiencing slower demographic expansion.