Iran’s Larijani warns US against Netanyahu’s influence in nuclear talks

Shafaq News- Muscat

On Monday, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani warned the United States not to be drawn into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s narratives or allow him to shape the framework of the nuclear discussions through political posturing.

Netanyahu is now on his way to the United States. Americans must think wisely and not allow him, through posturing, to imply before his flight that 'I want to go and teach Americans the framework of the nuclear negotiations.'They must remain alert to the destructive role of the… pic.twitter.com/DdYCjh7G43 — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) February 10, 2026

Netanyahu, ahead of his departure to the United States, said the visit would focus on developments in Gaza, regional issues, and negotiations with Iran. He pointed out that he intends to discuss with the US President Donald Trump Israel’s perspective on the “essential principles” governing the nuclear talks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:"I am now leaving for the United States for my seventh trip to meet with President @realDonaldTrump since he was elected for a second term. This, of course, does not include his unforgettable visit to Israel and his speech in the Knesset. pic.twitter.com/N9ocUWdMQU — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 10, 2026

According to the Omani Foreign Ministry, Larijani who is currently in Muscat, met with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to discuss the latest developments in negotiations focusing on ways to reach a "balanced" agreement between the two parties. Oman is currently mediating talks between Iran and the United States regarding the Iranian nuclear program in an effort to avert a potential American strike.

📸 | استقبل حضرة صاحب الجلالة السلطان هيثم بن طارق المعظم - حفظه الله ورعاه - صباح اليوم بقصر البركة العامر معالي الدكتور علي لاريجاني أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي بالجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية.ونقل معالي الضيف خلال المقابلة تحيات فخامة الرئيس الإيراني الدكتور مسعود بزشكيان… pic.twitter.com/o5si4p0oq8 — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) February 10, 2026

An indirect nuclear talks session between Iran and the United States concluded on February 6, with Trump describing the negotiation round as very good. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led Tehran’s delegation, said the talks focused exclusively on Iran’s nuclear program. The talks unfolded amid regional tensions, as the US president pressed broader demands including the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and an end to support for regional allies, conditions Tehran has repeatedly rejected.

