US-Iran “indirect talks” begin in Oman

Shafaq News/ Iran and the United States launched indirect negotiations on Saturday in Oman over Tehran’s nuclear program, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi mediating between both delegations.

On X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed that “indirect talks” began between Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy for Middle East affairs Stephen Witkoff, adding that the discussions are taking place in “separate rooms” arranged by the Omani hosts.

An Omani source told Reuters the negotiations focus on easing regional tensions, arranging prisoner exchanges, and exploring limited sanctions relief in return for nuclear restrictions.

President Donald Trump, back in office since early 2025, labeled the meetings “important,” reaffirming his opposition to a nuclear-armed Iran. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters that while he hoped for a “prosperous and great” Iran, the country must not obtain nuclear weapons.

Despite measured optimism, significant disagreements persist over the talks' structure and content. Trump has pushed for face-to-face negotiations, while Iran insists on indirect dialogue via intermediaries.

The talks come amid rising threats of military escalation from both the United States and Israel, with formal diplomatic ties between Washington and Tehran severed for decades.

