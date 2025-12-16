Iraq’s new parliament to open under oldest member’s chairmanship

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The oldest elected Iraqi lawmaker will preside over the first session of the newly elected parliament, in line with constitutional procedures, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Tuesday.

IHEC spokesperson Jumana Al-Ghalai said in a statement that Amer Hussein Jassim Ali, born on October 25, 1948, and elected from Basra province on the Tasmeem Alliance list, will chair the inaugural session as the parliament’s oldest member.

Earlier today, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid set December 29 as the date for the first session of the new Council of Representatives.

