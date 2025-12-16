Iraq’s President sets December 29 for first parliamentary session

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Rashid has officially scheduled the first session of the newly elected Council of Representatives in 13 days.

According to an official document, Rashid issued Republican Decree No. 54 pursuant to Article 54 and Article 73 (Fourth) of the Iraqi Constitution, inviting the Council of Representatives to convene on the specified date.

The inaugural session will be chaired by the oldest member of parliament, Amer Al-Fayed of Tasmeem Alliance, in line with constitutional procedures.

Under the Iraqi Constitution, the first parliamentary session must be held within 15 days of the Federal Supreme Court’s certification of the election results—an official step completed earlier this month.