Over one-third of Iraqi MPs absent from Sunday’s parliamentary session

Shafaq News – Baghdad

More than a third of Iraq’s lawmakers failed to attend Sunday’s parliamentary session, which included votes on key legislative items, according to an official statement from the Council of Representatives.

The parliamentary media department said the agenda featured nine items, including a vote on the second amendment to the Political Prisoners Foundation Law (No. 4/2006).

Out of the total 329 members of parliament, 123 lawmakers were absent from the session, the statement confirmed. This marks the second consecutive day the legislature has failed to reach quorum.

A full list of the absent MPs was published by the Council.