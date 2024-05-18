Lawmakers proceed with speaker election amid four-way contest

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament began proceedings on Saturday to elect a new speaker to replace Mohammed al-Halboosi, who was removed by a court ruling, amidst a competition involving four candidates.

The parliamentary media office announced in a brief statement that "the process of electing a new Speaker of the Council of Representatives has commenced."

According to information obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the race for the speaker position is primarily between Salem al-Issawi, the candidate of al-Siyada, al-Azm, and al-Hasm alliances, and Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, the candidate of the Takadom, who is supported by most blocs within the Shiite Coordination Framework.

In addition, Amer Abdul Jabbar and Talal al-Zobaie were nominated, with al-Zobaie later withdrawing from the race and endorsing Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.

Earlier, a parliamentary source informed Shafaq News Agency that the Takadom, Sadiqoun, Badr, State of Law, and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, along with independent lawmakers from Kirkuk and the Babylon Movement led by Rayan al-Kildani, will all vote for Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.