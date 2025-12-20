Iraq security sweep: Traffic accidents, prison death, and arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 20, 2025.

- Traffic Accidents (Nineveh / Diyala)

Seven individuals sustained injuries in a series of traffic accidents across Mosul and surrounding areas. In Diyala, a civilian was killed after being run over on the Baghdad-Kirkuk Road, while four others were injured in a separate crash.

- Detainee Dies in Custody (Baghdad)

A detainee facing murder charges died after his health deteriorated while in custody at a prison in eastern Baghdad.

- Officer and Wife Wounded (Kirkuk)

An armed group stormed the home of a civil defense officer, shooting and wounding him and his wife during a robbery attempt.

- Man Killed in Showroom Attack (Baghdad)

Gunmen fatally shot a man inside a car showroom in southwestern Baghdad. Investigators reported that the victim was a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) member and that the attackers had disabled security cameras and stolen recording equipment.

- Escaped Juveniles Recaptured (Baghdad)

Security forces rearrested two juvenile detainees who had escaped from a Baghdad detention center. The Interior Ministry also detained fifteen correctional officers for investigation over negligence related to the escape.

- Accidental Shooting Kills Man (Kirkuk)

A 22-year-old man died from an accidental gunshot while cleaning a hunting rifle inside his home.

- Human Rights Head Arrested (Basra)

Ali Al-Abbadi, head of the Iraq Center for Human Rights, was arrested after voluntarily appearing at a police station and being served with an arrest warrant.