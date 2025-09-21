Iraq security roundup: mosque attack, extortion, and IED casualties

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on September 21, 2025.

- Mosque Vandalized (Diyala)

A mosque under construction on the outskirts of Baqubah was set on fire and vandalized. Graffiti stating “Leave, there is no place for Al-Madkhaliyyah” was left on one wall.

Al-Madkhaliyyah is a Salafi movement advocating absolute obedience to rulers and rejecting political or armed opposition.

- Extortion Case Solved (Dhi Qar)

Security forces arrested two women for conducting an extortion operation against a government institution in al-Shatra, northern Dhi Qar.

- Explosion Kills ICTS Fighters (Al-Anbar)

Two Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS) fighters were killed and an officer was injured when an improvised explosive device detonated in western Al-Anbar province.