Iranian officials link explosions to Israeli ops

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian authorities on Wednesday suggested possible Israeli involvement in a string of recent explosions and fires across the country, amid mounting speculation that the incidents are part of a coordinated sabotage campaign.

The New York Times, citing three Iranian sources, reported that many of the incidents are believed to be acts of sabotage. Israel was identified as the main suspect, given its long-standing record of covert operations inside Iran, including targeted assassinations and bombings.

One of the most serious events occurred last week when a fire broke out at a major oil refinery in the southern city of Abadan. The blaze left one person dead, several injured, and brought a key production line to a halt. Additional incidents—ranging from factory explosions to fires in residential areas—have further raised concerns over public safety and internal resilience.

Several other explosions have struck residential neighborhoods with enough force to send plumes of smoke into the air and cause structural collapse, including the crumbling of walls and rooftops.

Tensions have remained high following last month’s 12-day Israeli aerial campaign targeting Iranian territory. In its aftermath, a senior Israeli intelligence official confirmed that operations inside Iran would continue.

A European source involved in Iran-related affairs also assessed the events as deliberate sabotage, pointing to Israel, further citing its experience with psychological warfare tactics.

No definitive evidence has been made public. Iranian authorities have attributed several of the explosions to conventional causes such as gas leaks, garbage fires, or aging infrastructure.

However, authorities have not issued a consistent explanation for the unusually high number of gas-related blasts, which have occurred at a pace of one to two per day across multiple provinces.