Consecutive Iranian missiles strike central and northern Israel

Shafaq News/ Israel’s Home Front Command confirmed on Tuesday that rockets were launched from Iran toward several Israeli cities in a second wave within minutes.

Air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Ashkelon, and Jerusalem.

The Israeli Army said that six waves of missiles hit Israel within hours. The last wave came minutes after the announcement of the ceasfire.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, one Iranian missile struck a seven-story building in Be’er Sheva, causing severe structural damage. Another missile reportedly hit a military site in the occupied Negev region.

Six people were killed and others injured, including one in serious condition, were pulled from under the rubble of the building hit by a missile in Be’er Sheva.

#صور | آثار الدمار الكبير في مباني بمدينة بئر السبع بعد سقوط صاروخ إيراني بشكل مباشر pic.twitter.com/22xLBZ0AT8 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 24, 2025

The attacks came hours after Israel attacked Tehran as well as the northern cities of Rasht and Urmia, and Karaj. The semi-official Fars News Agency said air defense systems had been activated in response to what it called “the most intense explosions in nearly two weeks.”

As of the time of reporting, the extent of casualties or material losses on either side has not been confirmed.

The renewed attack also came after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two rivals.

This is a breaking story...