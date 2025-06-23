Trump announces full ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump announced a full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, set to take effect in approximately six hours after his announcement.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! ” Trump stated on his Truthsocial account.

Stating that this war was supposed to go on for years, and destroy the entire Middle East, Trump said, “It didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!