Kurdistan President welcomes Trump-brokered Iran-Israel truce

Kurdistan President welcomes Trump-brokered Iran-Israel truce
2025-06-24T08:14:40+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, describing it as a step toward regional stability and peace.

In a post on X, Barzani wrote that he holds a “firm belief that the only viable path to lasting stability, security, and prosperity in the Middle East lies in comprehensive, constructive dialogue and mutual understanding among all parties.”

He also expressed appreciation for Trump and other international leaders for their commitment to diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of conflict during what he described as a critical time for the region.

Barzani’s remarks represent the first public response by a senior Iraqi official following President Trump’s announcement that Iran and Israel had agreed to a temporary ceasefire.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon