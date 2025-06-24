Kurdistan President welcomes Trump-brokered Iran-Israel truce

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, describing it as a step toward regional stability and peace.

In a post on X, Barzani wrote that he holds a “firm belief that the only viable path to lasting stability, security, and prosperity in the Middle East lies in comprehensive, constructive dialogue and mutual understanding among all parties.”

I welcome President @realDonaldTrump’s announcement of Iran-Israel ceasefire. I firmly believe that the only viable path toward lasting stability, security, and prosperity in the Middle East lies in inclusive, constructive dialogue and mutual understanding among all parties.I… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) June 24, 2025

He also expressed appreciation for Trump and other international leaders for their commitment to diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of conflict during what he described as a critical time for the region.

Barzani’s remarks represent the first public response by a senior Iraqi official following President Trump’s announcement that Iran and Israel had agreed to a temporary ceasefire.