"Symbolic" Israeli strikes hit Iran despite Trump's ceasefire

Shafaq News/ Israeli warplanes carried out limited strikes on Iran targeting a radar installation near Tehran and a military facility in the northern city of Babolsar, Iranian and Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The operation came after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli broadcasters Channel 14 and Kan noted that the attack was initially planned as a broader operation but was scaled back following Trump’s urging for restraint, resulting in what it is described as a ‘’symbolic strike.’’

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported explosions in Mazandaran’s Babolsar, where air defenses were activated, and in northern Tehran, where at least two blasts were heard. Iranian authorities have not immediately confirmed any casualties or damage.

This attack comes amid US President Donald Trump criticizing both Iran and Israel for violating a ceasefire he had announced earlier in the day, warning that any further breaches would carry serious consequences.

“I’m not pleased with either of them,” he remarked during a press appearance, urging Israel not to drop more bombs and describing such actions as “a major violation.”