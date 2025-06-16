Trump: Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran

Shafaq News/ On Monday, US President Donald Trump urged everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran, and reiterated that Iran should have signed a nuclear deal with the United States.

Posting on Truth Social Trump affirmed that "IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Earlier, Trump said that Iran is seeking dialogue amid continued aerial exchanges between Tehran and Tel Aviv, but warned that it may already be too late for de-escalation.

Speaking alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a meeting at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Trump stated, “They'd like to talk, but they should have done that before… They had 60 days, and on the 61st day I said, 'We don't have a deal.’ They should talk immediately before it's too late.”