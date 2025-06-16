Trump says Iran wants talks as US resists military involvement with Israel

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran is seeking dialogue amid continued aerial exchanges between Tehran and Tel Aviv, but warned that it may already be too late for de-escalation.

Speaking alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a meeting at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Trump stated, “They'd like to talk, but they should have done that before… They had 60 days, and on the 61st day I said, 'We don't have a deal.’ They should talk immediately before it's too late.”

Trump stopped short of specifying the conditions under which the United States might become militarily involved, saying, “I don’t want to talk about that.”

According to Axios, the Trump administration informed Middle Eastern allies over the weekend that Washington has no intention of entering the conflict unless Iran targets US personnel or assets. A similar message was reportedly conveyed an hour before Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, to deter Tehran from retaliating against US interests.

Although American forces have helped intercept Iranian missiles targeting Israel, officials emphasized that Israel is acting alone in its offensive campaign against Iran. A senior Arab diplomat told Axios that Iran has deliberately avoided targeting US forces, indicating a strategic effort to prevent the US from entering the war.

Despite calls from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for greater US involvement—reportedly including a request to participate in efforts to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program—the Trump administration has declined to escalate.

Over the weekend, Israeli media reported that US officials discouraged an Israeli plan to assassinate Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, citing the absence of Iranian attacks on Americans as a red line. Netanyahu, speaking to ABC News, called such a move “decisive” and claimed it could “end the war.”

The US military, meanwhile, has taken precautionary steps. The USS Nimitz carrier strike group is moving toward the Middle East, and 28 strategic refueling aircraft reportedly departed from the US on Sunday to support potential operations in the region.

Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed on Monday that he speaks with President Trump “almost daily,” including on Sunday, as the conflict intensifies. “We appreciate US assistance in intercepting Iranian attacks,” he said, adding that Trump “will do what’s best for America. We will welcome any US contribution.”

Netanyahu reiterated that Israel has no interest in a ceasefire at this stage, insisting its military campaign must achieve its core objectives: neutralizing Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

In contrast, an Arab diplomat told Axios that Iran may be open to ceasefire discussions and resuming nuclear negotiations, but only after its current retaliatory campaign concludes and Israeli strikes cease.

Despite the messaging, no official channels for renewed diplomacy have been confirmed, and Israeli officials say they have seen no signs that Iran is prepared to halt hostilities.