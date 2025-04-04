Houthis attack Israel amid continuous US strikes on Yemen

On Sunday, Yemen’s Houthi group (Ansarallah) launched a drone attack targeting an Israeli military facility in Yafa.

Houthis spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that the strike was executed using a "Yafa" model drone, “in a bid to honor the Palestinian people and their fighters, and as retaliation for the ongoing genocide in Gaza”.

Saree also announced that Yemen's air defenses had successfully downed a reconnaissance drone, the Giant Shark F360, which was reportedly “operated by Israeli and US forces”.

“The drone was shot down while conducting hostile missions over the skies of Yemen's Saada province, using a locally produced surface-to-air missile”, He added.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية استهدفت هدفا عسكريا في منطقة يافا المحتلة وذلك بطائرة مسيرة نوع "يافا"، وإسقاط طائرة استطلاعية تعمل لصالح العدو الأمريكي أثناء قيامِها بأعمال عدائية في أجواء محافظة صعدة بصاروخ أرض جو محلي الصنع. pic.twitter.com/BZcOVKe6nO — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) April 4, 2025

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump shared footage on his social media platform, Truth Social, showing what he claimed was an airstrike targeting a group of Houthi militants who were allegedly planning an attack on American ships. The video, which was posted on Trump’s account, purportedly captured the moment when the airstrike struck the group as they were in the process of plotting to target and sink US vessels.

The authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified, and no further details were provided regarding the location or date of the operation. Trump's post comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with the US military maintaining a strong presence in the Middle East.