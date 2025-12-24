Israel targets senior Hamas financial commander in Gaza

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel killed a senior Hamas commander responsible for the group’s military finances, the Israeli army said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the army’s spokesperson explained that the operation was carried out in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency and targeted Abdel Hadi Zaqout.

“Zaqout had spent the past year raising tens of millions of dollars and channeling the funds to Hamas’ military wing to support operations against Israel,” the statement noted.

Hamas has not responded to Israel's allegations.

🔻في نشاط مشترك لجيش الدفاع وجهاز الأمن العام (الشاباك)، قبل أسبوعين تم القضاء على المخرب عبد الحي زقوت من حماس من سكان مدينة غزة، والذي ينتمي إلى قسم الأموال في الذراع العسكرية للمنظمة. تم القضاء عليه أثناء تواجده في مركبته، إلى جانب المدعو رائد سعد.⭕️خلال العام الأخير، كان… pic.twitter.com/PHX5LAP20e — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 24, 2025

The strike follows a similar Israeli operation last week against Raed Saad, head of the manufacturing division of Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades. According to the Israeli army, Saad was one of the planners of the October 7, 2023, attacks and a close associate of Hamas leaders Yehya Sinwar and Khalil al-Daif. He was also accused of working on rebuilding and producing weapons for the group.