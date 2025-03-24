Israel denies receiving Egyptian proposal on Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News/ Israel did not receive any new proposals regarding the release of hostages held in Gaza, an Israeli official confirmed to the Times of Israel on Monday.

The official stated that Israel is still working to persuade Hamas to accept the US-backed Witkoff Proposal. "If Hamas does not agree to Israel’s terms, we will continue to ramp up pressure until it collapses," the official said, warning that if this approach fails, Israel "will launch a large-scale ground offensive" in Gaza.

Earlier today, an Egyptian source revealed to AP that Hamas had "responded positively" to a proposal involving the release of five living hostages in exchange for a temporary cessation of fighting in Gaza. This proposal follows an escalation in violence, with Israel resuming air and ground operations against Hamas last Tuesday, marking the end of two months of relative calm.

Sources explained that Egypt's plan outlines the release of five Israeli hostages per week, with Israel moving to the second phase of the ceasefire after the first week. The proposal also includes a timeline for the release of all hostages in exchange for Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza, supported by US guarantees.

Under the plan, Hamas would release five living hostages, including an American-Israeli, in return for Israel allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza and a pause in the fighting lasting several weeks. Israel would also release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, according to AP.