Hamas reveals key points of Gaza ceasefire agreement

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Hamas published key points of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, outlining provisions for displaced residents and the exchange of prisoners.

The group stated on its official website that on the seventh day of the agreement (January 25, 2025), after completing a prisoner exchange and the Israeli military's withdrawal from the Al-Rashid coastal road area, internally displaced individuals on foot will be permitted to return north via Al-Rashid road without weapons or searches.

The statement added, “Movement between the northern and southern parts of Gaza will also be unrestricted, and vehicles of all types will be allowed to cross northward past Netzarim after inspection.”

On the 22nd day of the agreement, pedestrians will be allowed to return north via Salah al-Din Road without searches.

On Tuesday, the Advisor to Hamas’ Political Bureau Chief, Taher Al-Nounou, told Agence France-Presse, “On the seventh day of the ceasefire agreement’s implementation, four Israeli female captives will be released in exchange for the release of the second batch of Palestinian prisoners according to the agreed terms.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross will facilitate the handover of the four women to the Israeli army that afternoon, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

“Hamas is also expected to provide a full list by Saturday detailing which of the 33 hostages are alive or deceased. Israeli estimates suggest at least 25 are alive. Following the release of three hostages earlier this week and four more anticipated Saturday, the remaining number of hostages is believed to be 18,” it revealed.

Preparations for the second phase of the agreement are already underway, with formal negotiations set to begin on Feb. 4, it pointed out.

On Monday, Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for three Israeli hostages in the initial stage of a ceasefire deal brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. The truce, which began last Sunday, is expected to last 42 days, during which further negotiations will determine subsequent phases of the agreement.

Israel currently holds over 10,400 Palestinians in its prisons, while Hamas is believed to be holding around 96 Israeli hostages, with the group claiming that dozens were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

On January 19, 2025, a key development occurred in the Israel-Hamas conflict as a ceasefire came into effect, following a brief delay over Israeli requests for the names of hostages Hamas would release.

The ceasefire aims to stop the violence that has led to the deaths of more than 47,100 Palestinians and over 111,000 injuries since October 7, 2023, while also addressing Gaza’s dire humanitarian situation by permitting aid deliveries.