Gaza War: 490 child deaths in 20 Days

Shafaq News/ A total of 490 children have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza over the past 20 days, the Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip said on Sunday.

In a statement, the office described the ongoing Israeli offensive as "one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in modern times," adding that the 490 deaths were part of a broader toll of 1,350 children killed.

The office called on the international community, along with all international, rights, and humanitarian organizations, to condemn what it described as a crime. It also held the Israeli government, the US administration, and other countries it said were complicit—such as the United Kingdom, France, and Germany—fully responsible for “the continued genocide of Gaza’s children”, saying their involvement is "a stain on their history."

Earlier today, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported severe shortages, with 59% of essential medicines and 37% of medical supplies completely depleted. The ongoing closure of border crossings has left 13,000 patients unable to access specialized treatment abroad.