Second Eid day massacre: 11 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks killed at least 11 Palestinians and injured dozens across the Gaza Strip, as military operations extended into the second day of Eid al-Fitr.

Strikes hit several areas, including Deir al-Balah, Jabalia, Khan Younis, Rafah, al-Bureij, al-Maghazi, az-Zawayda, and al-Mawasi. In eastern Jabalia, a drone strike killed two civilians, while three others were killed east of al-Musaddar, Arab media outlets affirmed.

In al-Maghazi, three farmers died in a drone attack, but ongoing shelling has reportedly obstructed recovery efforts. A tent sheltering displaced civilians in al-Mawasi was also struck, and a child was injured in a drone strike on an UNRWA school in al-Bureij.

Since resuming operations 12 days ago in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 900 Palestinians, bringing the total death toll to 50,280, with around 114,100 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

These attacks followed an evacuation order from the Israeli army, which instructed residents in Rafah, Nassr, and ash-Shawka to move to designated shelters in al-Mawasi ahead of what it called “intensified combat operations.”

#عاجل ‼️ إلى جميع سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في مناطق رفح، بلديات النصر والشوكة والمناطق الاقليمية الشرقية والغربية وأحياء السلام، المنارة وقيزان النجار⭕️يعود جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي للقتال بقوة شديدة للقضاء على قدرات المنظمات الإرهابية في هذه المناطق.⭕️من أجل سلامتكم عليكم… pic.twitter.com/Ps1JvDoJRY — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 31, 2025

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society recovered the bodies of 15 emergency workers killed near Rafah a week ago. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) condemned the incident as “a violation of international humanitarian law.”

Access to the area was only granted five days after the incident, the office confirmed. OCHA’s Jonathan Whittall stated that Israeli forces opened fire on civilians attempting to retrieve bodies. “We witnessed a woman shot in the back of the head. When a young man tried to retrieve her, he too was shot,” he said, adding that UN staff used a marked vehicle to recover the body.

4/6 While traveling to the area on the fifth day we encountered hundreds of civilians fleeing under gunfire. We witnessed a woman shot in the back of the head. When a young man tried to retrieve her, he too was shot. We were able to recover her body using our UN vehicle. pic.twitter.com/yTfiVQqlYI — Jonathan Whittall (@_jwhittall) March 30, 2025

Video footage posted by Whittall showed at least two people falling amid gunfire.

A survivor also claimed Israeli forces deliberately targeted two ambulance teams in Rafah.