Iraq security update: Raids, clashes, and suicides

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 29, 2025.

- Fireworks Sales Targeted (Baghdad)

Security forces raided shops selling fireworks in Jamila Industrial Area, confiscating large quantities and taking legal measures against violators ahead of New Year celebrations.

- Security Officer Killed in Drug Clash; Major Seizures Reported (Kirkuk / Diyala / Basra)

An officer from a SWAT unit was killed and others wounded during armed clashes with drug traffickers in Kirkuk, as authorities arrested key suspects and seized narcotics in separate operations in Diyala and Basra.

- National Security Officer Dies by Suicide and Factory Fire Breaks Out (Babel / Basra)

A National Security officer died by suicide in Babel, while a fire erupted at a water tank factory in Abu Al Khasib district in Basra.

- Traffic Accidents Leave Two Dead and Thirteen Injured (Nineveh)

Seven traffic accidents across Nineveh killed two people and injured thirteen others in Mosul, Sinjar, and surrounding areas.

- Construction Worker Dies after Fall (Kirkuk)

A 42 year old construction worker died after falling from scaffolding at a worksite in central Kirkuk, with an investigation launched into safety conditions.