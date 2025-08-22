Iraq security brief: ISIS suspects captured, drug dealer killed

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 22, 2025.

Counterterrorism (Nineveh):

Iraqi military intelligence forces arrested seven ISIS members, including two women, in Nineveh province, according to the Ministry of Defense. All are subject to arrest warrants under Article 4/1 of Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law.

Criminal Networks (Baghdad):

Baghdad Operations Command reported the arrest of several drug trafficking, prostitution, and money-laundering networks in the capital. The raids targeted hotels, apartments, and neighborhoods with a large foreign presence, where authorities conducted searches and document checks.

Drug Violence (Maysan):

A drug dealer was killed in an armed clash with security forces in al-Aziziyah district, Maysan province, a local source told Shafaq News.