US to lift Caesar sanctions on Syria

President Donald Trump’s administration supports lifting the Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, the US State Department declared on Friday.

Speaking to Reuters, the Department’s spokesperson explained that the United States remains in regular contact with its regional partners, welcoming “any investment or engagement in Syria that helps create opportunities for all Syrians to build a peaceful and prosperous nation.”

Introduced in 2020, the Caesar Act imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Syria, targeting individuals, companies, and institutions linked to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In May, Saudi Arabia hosted a meeting between Trump and transitional Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, during which Trump announced plans to lift all sanctions on Syria.

However, the Caesar sanctions can only be lifted through an act of the US Congress, with lawmakers expected to reach a decision before the end of the year.

