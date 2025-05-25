US, Syria discuss SDF integration, sanctions relief

Shafaq News/ Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa and US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack agreed on the need to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) units into national institutions to restore full state sovereignty.

According to a statement from the Syrian Presidency, the two officials met in Istanbul, where discussions also focused on the gradual lifting of US sanctions, which both sides acknowledged as a major obstacle to economic recovery and a burden on the Syrian population.

Barrack confirmed that the US has begun easing sanctions in line with President Donald Trump’s directive, and emphasized that the process toward complete and unconditional relief is underway.

Talks also covered the promotion of foreign investment in Syria, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sectors, alongside proposals for joint security cooperation, including border control, counterterrorism, and efforts to stabilize the region.

President al-Sharaa expressed Syria’s readiness to facilitate investment and contribute to reconstruction efforts within a secure and stable environment.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating chemical weapons in coordination with the international community and per relevant agreements.