Trump, al-Sharaa talk sanctions, Coalition ties at White House

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump met on Monday with Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House in the first official visit by a Syrian leader to Washington since 1946.

The 90-minute meeting in the Oval Office focused on Syria’s participation in the US-led Global coalition against ISIS, the lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction cooperation, according to US officials.

In parallel, the US Treasury Department announced the suspension of most sanctions on Syria, excluding those related to Russia and Iran. The Treasury also removed President al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Hassan Khattab from its sanctions list, stating the decision was part of efforts “to give Syria a new path toward stability.”

In comments to Shafaq News, Samir Sabounji, Director of the US-Syria Business Council and one of the demonstrators supporting al-Sharaa outside the White House, said the meeting resulted in Syria’s formal accession to the Global Coalition against ISIS.

Sabounji said the Treasury’s announcement effectively extends the suspension of the Caesar Act for another six months pending a congressional decision on whether to lift sanctions permanently. He noted that the visit could accelerate that process.

According to US sources, discussions included a limited US military presence near Damascus to support Coalition operations and ensure compliance with a security agreement under negotiation between Damascus and Tel Aviv. The leaders also reviewed plans to restructure the Syrian army and integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into a unified national military, based on a preliminary agreement reached in March.

The visit follows a series of political changes in Syria since al-Sharaa assumed office after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. Washington has said the new Syrian leadership has shown “substantial change” in both domestic and foreign policies, including greater counterterrorism cooperation and openness to regional and Western dialogue.

Trump and al-Sharaa first met in May 2025 on the sidelines of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Riyadh, a meeting that paved the way for the gradual easing of sanctions and the delisting of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from the US foreign terrorist organizations list in July 2025.

Diplomatic sources in Washington told Shafaq News that the two presidents agreed in principle to establish a joint committee on sanctions, human rights, and reconstruction, with details expected to be announced later this week.

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashim, Washington, DC.

Videos exclusive to Shafaq News, filmed by Samir Sabounji.