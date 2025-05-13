Trump's Middle East vision: Tough on Iran, olive branch to Syria

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump outlined his administration’s strategy for the Middle East, promising to block Iran’s nuclear ambitions and endorsing sanctions relief for Syria.

Trump arrived today in Riyadh, launching a three-nation “historic” visit that includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

At the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, Trump pledged to deny Tehran access to nuclear capabilities and financial networks. “Will cut off the flow of money used to finance terrorism and destabilize Iraq, Syria, and Yemen,” he added.

He also criticized the Biden administration’s approach to Iran. “They gave billions of dollars to the Iranian regime to fund violence,” Trump claimed.

Meanwhile, the US President also revealed a shift in policy toward Damascus. “It’s time to give Syria a chance,” he announced, noting that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman supported this direction.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to meet Syria’s Foreign Minister in Turkiye as part of engagement efforts.

Among Trump’s proclaimed commitments is his country’s alliances with Gulf countries. “I won’t hesitate to use force to protect Saudi Arabia and our partners,” he asserted, saying his administration seeks “cooperation and peace.”

He also praised the transformation of Gulf cities, describing it as the result of “purely indigenous initiative,” creditingg the region’s citizens for its advancement. “The new Middle East is being built by its own people, who are determining their path with independence and purpose.”

“Outside powers did more damage than good. They didn’t understand the societies they intervened in and lacked the capacity to manage them,” he observed.