Iran’s Supreme Leader accuses US of spreading unrest in Syria and Iran, predicts regional change

Shafaq News/ Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei accused the United States on Sunday of spreading "chaos and turmoil" in Syria and Iran, forecasting that the events unfolding in Syria and the region would lead to significant changes.

During a religious ceremony, Ayatollah Khamenei outlined the US strategy of exerting control over nations either by installing authoritarian regimes that serve American interests or by inciting unrest. He specifically referred to the situation in Syria, saying, "The US plan in Syria is to spread chaos and unrest."

"I expect that the developments in Syria will give rise to a group of strong and honorable individuals, and the future of the region will be better than its current reality," he pointed out.

The Iranian supreme leader also rejected “US claims of supporting groups that instigate chaos in Iran,” describing such statements as "foolish and wrong," adding that" the Iranian people will crush anyone who chooses to become a mercenary for the United States."

Ayatollah Khamenei stated that groups like the Yemenis, Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad are fighting due to their faith and ideology, not on Iran's behalf.

Dismissing claims that Iran has lost proxy forces, he also clarified that Iran does not rely on such forces and emphasized that “if Iran decides to act, it would do so directly without needing proxies.”