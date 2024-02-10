Iran-backed factions target largest US base in Syria

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the Syrian Observory for Human Rights reported that Iran-backed groups launched missile strikes on the largest US base in Al-Omar oil field in Syria, “targeting it three times within an hour.”

The Observory added, “Ground defences attempted to intercept the attacks unsuccessfully, with no information about human casualties.”

Notably, this targeting comes after an attack on the Koniko gas field base a few hours ago, where Iran-affiliated armed groups attacked the base twice;first with a drone and then with a barrage of missiles.

On Friday, armed factions in Iraq announced the resumption of their military operations against US bases. In a statement issued by the armed factions, aka Islamic Resistance in Iraq, they granted the "occupying forces an opportunity to exit sacred lands as a lifeline," recalling the previous resistance that compelled the withdrawal of occupying forces in 2011.

The statement emphasized that "recent events exposed the fact that the occupying enemy does not leave due to weariness or deceit, understanding only the language of arms. This was evident in their recent attacks on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fighters in Al-Qaim, Akashat, and other locations." The factions condemned the assassination of the prominent leader Abu Bakr Al-Saadi in Baghdad, considering it "a breach of all rules of engagement."

The factions highlighted their "profound knowledge of the cunning nature of their enemy and the battlefields of confrontation." They reaffirmed their commitment "to their responsibilities toward their people, country, and nation under any circumstances."

The factions called on their brethren in jihad to "join the ranks of the resistance actively," urging them to "prepare for effective participation in expelling the occupation during this historical stage for Iraq and the region."

Last Wednesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed responsibility for the attack targeting Kata'ib Hezbollah leader Abu Baqir al-Saadi in al-Mashtal area east of the capital Baghdad, stating that he was responsible for attacks targeting its forces in the region.