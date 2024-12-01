US denies involvement in HTS offensive in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett stated that the United States is closely monitoring the situation in Syria.

In a statement, Savett indicated that the US "has been in contact with regional capitals over the past 48 hours," emphasizing, "The United States is not involved in the attack led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which is a terrorist organization."

"The United States, along with its partners and allies, urges de-escalation and the protection of civilians and minorities."

He also highlighted the necessity for a serious political settlement in Syria that aligns with the United Nations Security Council resolution on the matter. "We will continue to fully defend and protect American personnel and military sites, which remain essential to ensure that ISIS cannot re-emerge in Syria," he concluded.

Iran and Russia

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the recent movements of armed factions in Syria as part of a "Zionist-American plan" aimed at destabilizing security in the West Asia region.

According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, “Araghchi made this statement in a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. The two discussed the latest regional and international developments, with a particular focus on recent events in Syria.”

“During the call, Lavrov and Araghchi reaffirmed Iran and Russia's firm support for Syria's national sovereignty and territorial integrity against the threats posed by terrorist groups.”

Russia announced, on Saturday, that its fighter jets had carried out several missions in Syria, targeting command centers of armed factions, including artillery sites and camps. These operations reportedly resulted in the deaths of approximately 300 militants.

HTS Offensive

In the past week, the militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra (Nusra Front), launched a large-scale offensive against government forces in Aleppo, seizing control of large parts of the city.

HTS, once affiliated with al-Qaeda, has rebranded itself over the years, claiming to focus on governance and military strategy in opposition-held territories. Despite these changes, HTS maintains a controversial reputation, accused of harboring extremist elements and tolerating militant activities within its territory, according to The Week magazine.

The group's leader, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has sought to distance HTS from its extremist roots, but the United States and the United Nations continue to designate HTS as a terrorist organization.