Russia confirms US airstrike in Syria's Al Bukamal following Global Coalition denial

Shafaq News / Russia confirmed, on Saturday, that a US airstrike was carried out earlier in the day in the Syrian city of Al Bukamal, despite denials from the US-led Coalition.

Earlier, the Coalition had refuted reports claiming that American or Coalition forces conducted an airstrike along the Iraq-Syria border, stating, "No such operation occurred."

Contradicting these claims, Major General Yuri Popov, Deputy Head of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria, issued a statement asserting that a multi-purpose drone from the so-called Global Anti-Terrorism Coalition, an MQ-1C conducted the strike from Iraqi airspace without violating Syrian airspace. The target was a cargo truck moving through the region.

Popov stated that the airstrike resulted in casualties among Syrian civilians in the Al Bukamal area.

Additionally, three pro-Iranian militants, including two Iraqis, were killed in an unidentified nighttime airstrike in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) also reported, on Saturday, that one of its members was killed in an American strike targeting his vehicle along the Iraq-Syria border.

In a statement, the "Jihadi Council" of the "Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada" faction announced, "Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada mourns the martyrdom of Abdullah Razzaq Anoon Al-Safi, who was killed in an American treacherous attack on his vehicle on Friday during a reconnaissance patrol on the outskirts of the Iraq-Syria border."

It is noteworthy that IRI commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, such as Kata’ib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa, it is a part of the "Axis of Resistance" alongside Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 37,980 Palestinians, predominantly children, and women.