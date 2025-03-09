Over 1,000 dead: UN to discuss surge in Syrian clashes

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Russia and the United States have called for closed-door consultations at the United Nations Security Council to address the escalating violence in Syria.

Dmitry Polyancky, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, announced on his Telegram channel that both countries had urgently requested the meeting, which is expected to take place on March 10 under Denmark’s presidency of the Security Council.

The request comes amid rising tensions in Latakia and Tartous provinces, where clashes between security forces and loyalists of the former regime have led to heavy casualties. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 1,018 people had been killed as of Saturday evening, including 745 civilians who were executed in sectarian massacres