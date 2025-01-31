DOS Spokesperson: US monitors developments after Al-Shara’s appointment

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the US State Department responded to the appointment of Ahmad Al-Shara as Syria's president, announcing that it is monitoring the recent developments in Syria.

The spokesperson for the US State Department stated that her country continues to call for a comprehensive political transition in the country.

“It is crucial to prevent Syria from becoming a source of international terrorism and to deny malign foreign actors the opportunity to exploit Syria's transformation for their objectives,” Al-Hurra quoted the State Department’s spokesperson.

On Wednesday, Syria's new administration appointed Al-Sharaa as president for the transitional period, less than two months after the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad.

The administration has made a series of sweeping decisions, including dissolving all armed factions, as well as the army and security services from the previous regime, abolishing the constitution, and dissolving the People's Assembly and the Ba'ath Party that ruled for decades.

Subsequently, several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Jordan, congratulated Al-Sharaa on his appointment as Syria’s transitional president.

For its part, a United Nations official stated that it is not in a position to recognize Al-Sharaa’s appointment, emphasizing that its focus is on the transitional phase and ensuring the interests of the Syrian people.

He explained that the organization's focus is on the transitional process, which should be Syrian-led and owned by the Syrian people, with an emphasis on achieving national reconciliation and safeguarding the interests of Syrians.

“Implementing Resolution 2254 will not be an easy task, and everyone in power in Syria, as well as those with influence in the region, have a duty to ensure that we all work toward the same goal,” the UN official add