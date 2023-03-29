US warns of response to attacks on its bases in Syria and Iraq by Iranian-backed groups

Shafaq News/ The US National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, stated during a press conference that the United States would respond to targeting American soldiers at bases stationed in Syria and Iraq by Iranian-backed armed forces groups as it deems necessary.

Kirby emphasized that the US would respond appropriately during attacks against its bases.

This statement comes from recent missile attacks on the Omar oil and Koniko gas fields, where the US forces are stationed in Deir Ez-Zor province, eastern Syria.

On Friday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that an American contractor was killed, and five US forces were injured after a drone targeted a facility at a base of the international coalition in northeastern Syria on Thursday.