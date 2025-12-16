Exclusive: Sunni leaders debate rival bids for Iraq’s next parliament speaker

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Closed-door talks among Sunni political leaders have outlined multiple scenarios for selecting the next speaker of Iraq’s parliament, as factions seek a formula that reflects their seat count in the new legislature.

Information obtained by Shafaq News indicated that one leading option is to nominate two figures—former speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and Al-Azm Alliance leader Muthanna al-Samarrai—and hold an internal vote next week, ahead of the first session of the sixth parliamentary term.

A source familiar with the discussions also revealed that al-Samarrai currently enjoys stronger backing within the Sunni camp. If he secures the speakership, the remaining share allocated to the Sunni component, including the Ministry of Defense, would go to al-Halbousi’s party.

Another source told Shafaq News that the Sunni National Political Council has received messages from Shiite and Kurdish political forces opposing al-Halbousi’s return to the speakership. Those parties could accept him in another senior role, such as vice president or deputy prime minister. However, the source noted that these options may be dropped if the next government moves to curb spending by reducing allocations linked to the three presidencies, which would leave no alternative posts available.

Under Iraq’s long-standing post-2003 political convention, the post of parliament speaker is reserved for the Sunni component.

President Abdul Latif Rashid has set December 29 as the date for parliament’s first session, with the oldest member, Amer Al-Fayez, to chair the session.

