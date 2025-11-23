Iraqi Sunni leaders meet on post-election plans

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Leaders of election-winning Sunni blocs discussed on Sunday at the Baghdad residence of Khamis al-Khanjar, head of the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada), the upcoming post-election entitlements.

Al-Khanjar said at a press conference that the meeting aims to outline a roadmap that would expedite the selection of top state positions and support the formation of a strong Iraqi government.

He described the ongoing dialogue as serious and genuine, adding that “coordination with the Kurdistan Region is continuing as part of efforts to secure a unified position and advance the interests of the Sunni community in the next phase.”

The meeting followed a call he issued on Saturday, when he invited leaders of winning alliances and parties to a joint session.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reported that Al-Khanjar’s Sovereignty Alliance secured nine seats, placing it third in the Sunni political scene after the Taqaddum (Progress) Party, led by former Speaker of Parliament Mohammed Al-Halbousi, which won 27 seats, and Al-Azm (Determination) Party, under Muthanna Al-Samarrai, which took 15 seats.

Read more: “The Sunni Framework”: A bloc’s bid to regain a leading position in Iraq