Iraqi State of Law predicts continued tenure of Acting Parliament Speaker

2024-08-05T11:21:26+00:00

Shafaq News/ The State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri al-Maliki, forecasted on Monday that Mohsen al-Mandalawi will continue to serve as the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament until the end of the current legislative term (the fifth session).

Saad al-Muttalibi, a senior member of the coalition, told Shafaq News Agency that "disagreements among Sunni political forces remain unresolved, particularly as the issue of electing a new Parliament Speaker cannot be settled without an agreement between Mohammed al-Halbousi and Khamis al-Khanjar, who have yet to reach a consensus."

Al-Muttalibi added that "given the current situation, it appears that Mohsen al-Mandalawi will remain as Speaker until the end of the current parliamentary term."

Political factions have been unable to elect a new Parliament Speaker since Mohammad al-Halbousi’s removal in November 2023 due to ongoing disputes. The Coordination Framework had set July 20 as a deadline to resolve the Sunni disagreements on this issue, but the deadline has passed without any resolution.

