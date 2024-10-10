Iraq intensifies diplomatic efforts to prevent regional war: Parliament Speaker

Shafaq News/ Acting Speaker of Iraq’s Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi stated, on Thursday, that Iraq is intensifying diplomatic efforts to prevent a full-scale war in the region.

This was highlighted during his meeting with a group of European Union ambassadors in Baghdad, where they discussed recent political developments, regional dynamics, and issues of mutual concern.

Al-Mandalawi emphasized that "Iraq has shifted its priorities from security to focusing on economic growth, sustainable development, and fostering long-term partnerships with nations worldwide," noting that "Iraq’s strategic geographic location and its balanced relations with regional and global players allow it to play a key role in de-escalating conflicts in the region."

He also mentioned the formation of a dedicated team to monitor developments, maintain communication with relevant internal and external parties, and ensure ongoing engagement with EU delegations and other diplomatic missions regarding the current situation.

Al-Mandalawi warned of "a looming global economic crisis amid threats of an energy war and continued instability in the region, which is a vital source of the world’s energy supply."

He further explained that parliamentary diplomatic efforts, in coordination with the government, are aimed at supporting initiatives to avert war in the region. He called on Europe to reclaim its leadership in defending human rights through concrete actions to end what he referred to as "Zionist terrorism."