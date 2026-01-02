Iraq security update: Suicide, arrests, and violent incidents
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on January 2, 2026.
- Suicide Case (Baghdad)
A young man shot himself in the Al-Naairiyah area, southeast of Baghdad. Motives remain unknown.
- Extortion Arrest (Baghdad)
Al-Karkh police arrested a man attempting to extort a female citizen for money. The suspect was detained at the scene.
- Clan Dispute (Diyala)
Five people were killed and eight injured in a clan dispute in southwest Diyala. The conflict stems from longstanding disagreements.
- Traffic Collision (Diyala)
One woman was killed and seven family members, including children, were injured in a traffic collision in Al-Miqdadiyah district, northeast Diyala.
- House Fire (Baghdad)
Two people died in a house fire in Sabaa Al-Bor. Preliminary reports indicate an electrical short circuit caused the blaze.
- Multiple Arrests (Kirkuk)
Kirkuk police’s Anti-Crime Division detained five wanted individuals within 24 hours for various legal violations. They have been referred to the relevant authorities for investigation.
- PSM Leader Killed (Dhi Qar)
A senior figure in the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in central Amarah.