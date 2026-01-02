Iraq security update: Suicide, arrests, and violent incidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on January 2, 2026.

- Suicide Case (Baghdad)

A young man shot himself in the Al-Naairiyah area, southeast of Baghdad. Motives remain unknown.

- Extortion Arrest (Baghdad)

Al-Karkh police arrested a man attempting to extort a female citizen for money. The suspect was detained at the scene.

- Clan Dispute (Diyala)

Five people were killed and eight injured in a clan dispute in southwest Diyala. The conflict stems from longstanding disagreements.

- Traffic Collision (Diyala)

One woman was killed and seven family members, including children, were injured in a traffic collision in Al-Miqdadiyah district, northeast Diyala.

- House Fire (Baghdad)

Two people died in a house fire in Sabaa Al-Bor. Preliminary reports indicate an electrical short circuit caused the blaze.

- Multiple Arrests (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk police’s Anti-Crime Division detained five wanted individuals within 24 hours for various legal violations. They have been referred to the relevant authorities for investigation.

- PSM Leader Killed (Dhi Qar)

A senior figure in the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in central Amarah.